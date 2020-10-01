|
|
|
BURGESS Rita Peacefully on
25th September at home.
Rita, aged 77 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum of Claire and Paul, loving mother-in-law of Martin and Kerrie, dearest grandma of David, Christopher, Kelly, Scott, Jordon and Mackenzie, devoted great grandmother of Jacob and Jamie, also a dear
sister of Trevor.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest.
Due to current circumstances,
a PRIVATE service will be held at St. Paul's Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rita, if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs M. Blatchford, 13 Chatburn Old Road, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Director.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020