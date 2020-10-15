|
|
|
Burgess Rita Claire, Paul and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support in
Rita's memory. Thanking also
Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who paid their last respects to Rita on route. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Robb along with the District Nurses and Carers for all their care, support and help through this difficult time. Finally to
The Flower Shop for the
beautiful floral tribute.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020