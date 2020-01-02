Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
CLEEVE Robert James
(Bob) Suddenly on December 25th 2019 at his home.
Bob aged 76 years.

The dearly loved husband of Brett, much loved dad of Sam and Nick, dear father-in-law of Mick, devoted grandad of Josh and Thomas, also a dear brother of Janet. Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.

A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, followed by cremation
at Accrington Crematorium
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob
if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund, c/o
Mrs A. Beard, Pendleside
Medical Practice,
Clitheroe Health Centre,
Railway View Road,
Clitheroe BB7 2JG.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
