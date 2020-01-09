|
CLEEVE Robert James - (Bob) Suddenly on December 25th, 2019 at his home. Bob aged 76 years.
The dearly loved husband of Brett, much loved dad of Sam and Nick, dear father-in-law of Mick,
devoted grandad of Josh and Thomas, also a dear
brother of Janet.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, on Tuesday 14th January at 11am, followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 12.20pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob if so desired may be given for Ribble Valley Heart Fund,
c/o Mrs A. Beard, Pendleside Medical Practice, Clitheroe Health Centre, Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 9, 2020