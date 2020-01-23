|
|
|
CLEEVE Robert James
(Bob) Brett, Sam, Nick and family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the wonderful tributes to Bob and overwhelmingly kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence, flowers and support received during this sad
and difficult time.
Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for such a fitting service and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and who have given donations for the
Ribble Valley Heart Fund.
They would also like to extend
their appreciation to
Caroline and Andrew and the Paramedic service for their kind attention, The Flower Shop for
the beautiful floral tribute,
The Calf's Head, Worston for
the refreshments and to Borough Printing for the order of service.
Finally to Jean, Carl and Pauline
at Brian Price & Son -
we thank you for your
professional help with the
funeral arrangements
and for your sympathy,
advice and kindness.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 23, 2020