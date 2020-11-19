Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jones

Notice Condolences

Robert Jones Notice
JONES Robert Owen
(Bob) Peacefully on November 6th 2020 at Harper Fields, Balsall Common,
Bob Jones, aged 95 years.

Former Head Teacher of
Clitheroe Pendle Primary School and local historian.

Devoted husband of the late Frances Ruth Jones.
Dearly loved father of
Judith, Alison and Elizabeth.
Beloved grandfather of
Laura, Jeremy, Simon, Zoë,
Adam, Alex and Ellen.

Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on November 19th followed by burial at
Clitheroe Cemetery.

Donations in memory,
if desired, may be given to
Save the Children Fund.
Messages, donations and memories may be sent to

J. Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors,
322/4 Kenilworth Road,
Balsall Common, CV7 7ER.
Tel: 01676 534237.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -