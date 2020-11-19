|
JONES Robert Owen
(Bob) Peacefully on November 6th 2020 at Harper Fields, Balsall Common,
Bob Jones, aged 95 years.
Former Head Teacher of
Clitheroe Pendle Primary School and local historian.
Devoted husband of the late Frances Ruth Jones.
Dearly loved father of
Judith, Alison and Elizabeth.
Beloved grandfather of
Laura, Jeremy, Simon, Zoë,
Adam, Alex and Ellen.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private family service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on November 19th followed by burial at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Donations in memory,
if desired, may be given to
Save the Children Fund.
Messages, donations and memories may be sent to
J. Deeley & Son, Funeral Directors,
322/4 Kenilworth Road,
Balsall Common, CV7 7ER.
Tel: 01676 534237.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2020