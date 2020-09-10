|
|
|
VEEVERS Robert Ambrose Ambrose, aged 95 years, died peacefully at Abbeyfield House on the 3rd September 2020 with
his loving family by his side.
The dearly loved husband of Ruth, much loved father of Alfred and the late Robert, a dear father-in-law of Janet and Cynthia, also a devoted grandad of Ann, Martyn, Nicholas and Shirley and a
special great-grandad.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to
present circumstances a PRIVATE service will take place at St Mary's Church, Clitheroe followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ambrose if so desired may be given for Diabetes UK c/o Mr A Veevers, 26 Meadow View, Clitheroe, BB7 2NT.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020