VEEVERS Robert Ambrose Ruth, Alfred and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and
donations for Diabetes UK. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and such a lovely service of words and music.
They would also like to express their appreciation to
Abbeyfield House for their care
of Ambrose over the past year.
Thanks to the Flower Shop, Clitheroe for the truly
beautiful floral tribute and
The Brown Cow, Chatburn for
the excellent refreshments.
Thanking also all at
Brian Price and Son for their
friendly, efficient and
professional service.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020