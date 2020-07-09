|
Winstanley Robert
'Bob the Bike' Travels on a Pushbike
Proud author of book
'No Guts No Story'
published in May 2015.
In four years he rode 40,000 miles through 32 countries,
completely alone.
Bob sadly passed away surrounded by his family at home on the 30th June 2020, aged 85.
Beloved Wife of Kate for 19 years.
Cherished Brother to Edie, the late Eric, Edward, Nora and Margaret.
Brother in law to John.
Loved Uncle to his Nieces and Newphews. Friend to many.
Bob will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A Celebration of Bob's life will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday 9th July 2020 at 10.20am.
Family flowers only.
Any enquiries
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1A
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020