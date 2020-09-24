|
Jackson Ronald Ronald Jackson aged 94
sadly passed away peacefully
on September 11th 2020 at
Pendle Community Hospital
where he was briefly admitted.
Beloved husband to
Marion and Father to five children, Grandfather to ten Grandchildren and Great Grandfather
to three children.
Born in Blackburn Ronald
moved to Chatburn with his
family and will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Funeral service took place at
Accrington Crematorium
on 21st September.
All enquiries to
Champ Funeral Services
Tel:01254 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020