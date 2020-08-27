Home

Rosa Gatti Notice
GATTI Rosa Peacefully on
21st August 2020 in hospital. Rosa,
aged 77 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Silvano, much loved mum of Adrian, loving mother-in-law of Helen, also a devoted grandma of Gabriella and Natasha and much loved by all her family and friends both here and in Italy. R.I.P
Reposing in Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's RC Church, Clitheroe followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 27, 2020
