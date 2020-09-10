|
|
|
Wood Roy Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29th August 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved husband of Joan and father of Andrew, Richard and Jonathan. A much loved grandad, brother, uncle and father in law.
The funeral service and
cremation will be held at
Skipton Crematorium on
Thursday 10th September
at 1.20pm.
Family only due to current restrictions.
No flowers please but donations in memory of Roy, if so desired, to
The Christie c/o Jane Wood,
7 Birch Grove, Barrow, Clitheroe, BB7 9FE. Tel: 07786 530 794
The family wish to thank all the staff involved at Blackburn Royal Hospital for their kindness.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020