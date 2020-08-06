|
|
|
Baxter Ruth Margaret
(Nee Dawson) On Thursday 30th July 2020,
in hospital, Ruth, aged 52 years,
of Langho.
The beloved wife of Simon,
doting mother of Lewis, treasured daughter of Peter and Margaret, much loved sister of Helen and Judith and sister in law to Paul, Richard, Stephen, Wendy, Joe and Dana. A devoted niece, auntie, godmother and special friend
to many who will be sadly
missed by all.
Due to current number restrictions within the Church and the Church Grounds please would those who would like to pay their last respects to Ruth kindly line
the route from Rogersfield to
St. Leonard's Church, Langho, on Tuesday August 11th at 10.00am where a private funeral service
will take place.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired,
made payable to
Ribble Valley Breast Friends c/o
6 Crow Trees Brow, Chatburn, Clitheroe, Lancs, BB7 4AA
Enquiries to Talbot Funeral Service
Tel: 01254 695995
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020