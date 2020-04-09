|
BLEAZARD Ruth Stephanie Peacefully on
April 2nd 2020 in hospital. Ruth, aged 65 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved Mum of Kirsty
and Jill, loving Mother-in-law
of Jonathan and Tom, also a dearest Granny of Harry, Sebastian and Charles.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a PRIVATE service and
interment will take place
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ruth
if so desired may be given for Lupus UK and may be sent directly online at www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/ruth-bleazard
Enquiries to -
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020