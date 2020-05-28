|
CALVERT Ruth Passed away peacefully on 21st May 2020, Ruth,
aged 76 years, of Cow Ark, near Clitheroe.
The dearly loved Wife of David, much loved Mum of Nicky
and Mike. Also a dearest Gran to Dan and Katy.
A private service and cremation will take place at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Ruth may be given for North West Air Ambulance c/o Violet Leach,
13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on May 28, 2020