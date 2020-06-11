Home

CALVERT Ruth David, Nicky, Mike and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and
friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting
ministrations and to Helen at Flowers From The Heart, Slaidburn for the beautiful floral
tributes. They would also like to express their appreciation to all those who have given
donations in memory of Ruth for the North West Air Ambulance
and to the staff at Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 11, 2020
