HUMPHREYS Ruth Peacefully on
10th July 2020 at home with her loving family
by her side, Ruth,
aged 95 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mum of Michael, Peter, Paul, her late son Stephen, Alison and Gillian, a dear
mother-in-law, also a devoted grandma and great grandma.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. A private Requiem Mass will
be offered at St Michael and
St John's RC Church, Clitheroe
at 1pm on Monday 20th July,
followed by interment at
Clitheroe Cemetery.
Our sincere thanks to
Dr.Osgood, Dr.Melody,
District Nurses and the kind ministrations of Father Paul.
Family flowers only please,
donations can be made in Ruth's memory for East Lancashire Hospice., c/o Gill Humphreys,
14 Waddington Road,
Clitheroe. BB7 2HL.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 16, 2020