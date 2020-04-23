|
|
|
BRAITHWAITE Sharon Louise Peacefully on April 19th 2020
at home and surrounded
by her family, Sharon
aged 49 years of Sabden.
The dearly loved wife of Paul,
much loved mum of
Chelsea and Jack,
loving mother-in-law of Adam,
dearest nannie of Oscar and Betsy,
devoted daughter of Alan and Gill, dear daughter-in-law
of John and Anne,
also a dear step-sister of Andrew.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
A PRIVATE service and
cremation will take place.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Sharon
if so desired may be given
for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Mrs M. Blatchford,
13 Chatburn Old Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2QG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020