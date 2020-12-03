|
CLARKSON Sheila Mary Peacefully on
23rd November 2020 at
Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Sheila aged 82 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved mum of Stephen.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to current circumstances PRIVATE cremation will be held at Accrington Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sheila if so desired, may be given for Cancer Research UK, c/o Sheila Blackburn,
14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd Funeral Directors.,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 3, 2020