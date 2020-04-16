|
TOWNSON (formerly Robinson)
Sheila Jean Peacefully on 8th April 2020
at home.
Sheila,
aged 88 years.
The loved wife of the late Keith Townson and Syd Robinson. Much loved mum of Derek, Julie, Gillian and Ian, loved mother-in-law to Brian, Clive and Kim, treasured grannie, gran & nan to Adam, Phaedra, Andrew, Phillip, Louisa, Laura, Rhianna, Samhara and Emillia and warm
hearted great grannie.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private cremation will take place.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020