Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Townson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Townson

Notice Condolences

Sheila Townson Notice
TOWNSON (formerly Robinson)
Sheila Jean Peacefully on 8th April 2020
at home.
Sheila,
aged 88 years.
The loved wife of the late Keith Townson and Syd Robinson. Much loved mum of Derek, Julie, Gillian and Ian, loved mother-in-law to Brian, Clive and Kim, treasured grannie, gran & nan to Adam, Phaedra, Andrew, Phillip, Louisa, Laura, Rhianna, Samhara and Emillia and warm
hearted great grannie.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a private cremation will take place.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -