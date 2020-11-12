|
|
|
STANLEY Shiela On 5th November 2020
peacefully in a private care home Sheila, aged 90 years,
formerly of
Chatburn Avenue, Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of
the late David, much loved mum
of Stephen, John and the late Mark and the late Sharon,
dear mother in law of Penny and Kerris and a devoted grandma
to Adam, Callum and Dulcie.
Due to current restrictions
a private family funeral
service is taking place at Accrington Crematorium on Thursday 17th November. Donations if desired are being received in memory of Sheila
on behalf of Dementia UK.
To make a donation and if
you wish to leave a message on Sheila's online memorial page, please visit:
www.champfunerals.com/obituaries
Enquiries to:
Champ Funeral Services,
Clayton-le-Moors
BB5 5DY
Tel 01254 390731
Email; [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 12, 2020