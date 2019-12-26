Home

WESTHEAD Simon Suddenly on December 18th, 2019, at home, Simon, aged 81 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Paul and Nick, loved stepfather of Marianne and Louisa, also a dearest grandpa and brother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven.'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, on a day to be arranged, followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Simon,
if so desired, may be given for either, and cheques made payable to Chemotherapy Unit Endowment Fund MD 13 or Pancreatic
Cancer Research Fund, c/o
Mrs S. Marshall Westhead,
23 Croasdale Drive, Clitheroe,
BB7 1LQ.
For funeral arrangements,
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 26, 2019
