Simon Westhead Notice
WESTHEAD Simon Suddenly on
December 18th 2019 at home,
Simon aged 81 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Sandra, much loved dad of Paul and Nick, loved stepfather of Marianne and Louisa,
also a dearest grandpa
and brother.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe on Friday 10th January 2020
at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Pleasington Crematorium
at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Simon if so desired, may be given for either, and cheques made payable to Chemotherapy Unit Endowment Fund MD 13 or Pancreatic
Cancer Research Fund, c/o
Mrs S. Marshall Westhead,
23 Croasdale Drive, Clitheroe,
BB7 1LQ.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
