Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Simon Westhead

Simon Westhead Notice
WESTHEAD Simon Sandra and families would like
to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Reverend
Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.
They would also like to express their appreciation to the Pancreatic Cancer Unit at
Royal Blackburn Hospital, Blackburn Rugby Club for the refreshments and all at
Brian Price and Son
Funeral Directors for their kind attention during this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Jan. 16, 2020
