TAYLOR Stanley E Peacefully on
July 26th, 2020 at home.
Stanley, aged 97 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband
of the late Dorothy,
much loved father of the late Peter,
dearest daddy's-daddy of
Andrea, David and Zoë,
also a devoted great grandad
of Joshua, Harrison, Mollie,
Cody, Evie and Timothy.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Due to present circumstances,
a PRIVATE service and interment
will take place at St. Helen's Church, Waddington.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Stanley
if so desired may be given for the
Clitheroe Royal British Legion, c/o Mrs S. Garner, 43-45 Whalley Road, Clitheroe, BB7 1EE.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 30, 2020