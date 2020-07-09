|
|
|
ARKWRIGHT Stella Marie
(nee Monk) Peacefully on Tuesday 30th June 2020 in hospital and of Wilpshire,
Stella aged 81 years, much loved Wife of Fred, loving Mum of Lucille, Alexander, Rachel and Danielle, devoted Grandma of Ellen, Joe, Beth, Jack and Leo, Mother-in-law to Thomas, Judith, Steven and Matthew, also a dear
Sister of Josephine and
Sister-in-law to Ken.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's RC Church Langho,
on Monday 13th July at 2pm
prior to interment at
St Mary's RC Church Osbaldeston.
It is the family's wish that
bright clothing is worn.
Family Flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to the Marist Missions or
British Heart Foundation, c/o
and further enquiries to
Harry Gibbs, Blackburn Funeral Services, 9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, BB2 4DY.
Tel:01254 260005
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 9, 2020