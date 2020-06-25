|
|
|
RUSH Stephen Peter Stephen Peter Rush
born on
23rd October 1954
in Whalley, Bramley Meade,
has passed away
at the age of 65 after a
long battle with cancer.
Son to George and Marion Rush, wife to Christine Rush,
father to Simon, Chris and Danielle, father in law to Vicki and grandfather to Jacob and Isabelle.
Steve was heavily involved in the local community. He had a lifelong passion for music and sport.
He was involved with
Clitheroe Football Club,
Clitheroe Cricket Club and Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket Club, as a player, coach and
board member. His crowning achievement was as chairman
of Clitheroe Football Club,
when they reached the
FA Vase final at Wembley, in 1996.
He was also keenly interested
in politics, especially within the Ribble Valley, and stood in the general election in 2010,
and was also the spokesperson for Clitheroe Residents Action Group.
Stephen passed away peacefully
in his sleep on Tuesday 23rd June, at home surrounded by his family.
Our sincere thanks for all the care and support over this difficult time to Jo Fellows, Andrea Derbyshire, District Nurses, Dr Mackean, Oncology and Surgical Teams
at ELHT, Buckley's Chemist
and Pauline & team at
Brian Price's Funeral Directors.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, the funeral will
be family only but we will
have a celebration of Steve's life
at a later date.
Family flowers only, donations
can be made in Steve's memory,
via Mrs Carol Waddington,
6 The Grove, Clitheroe, BB7 2AX and these will be shared between Clitheroe Cricket Club,
Clitheroe Football Club,
and Ribblesdale Wanderers Cricket Club.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 25, 2020