Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Harrison Steven On Wednesday 26th August 2020, peacefully in hospital,
Steven, aged 74 years of Clitheroe.

The beloved husband of Angela, much loved dad of Alexandra and Matthew, dearly loved grandad of Louie, Maddie, Millie and Olivia and also a dear father-in-law.
Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium on Tuesday 8th September 2020
at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired in memory of Steven are being received for Mary's Meals c/o Craig Lodge, Dalmally, Argyll, Scotland,
PA33 1AR.
Enquiries: Langshaw Calverley Funeral Directors,
Tel. 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2020
