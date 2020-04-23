|
|
|
Hardacre Susan Mary Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family
on 18th April 2020,
Susan
aged 71 years
of Read.
The devoted and much loved wife of Ian, adored mother of Sara and Charlotte, treasured mother in law of Peter, fun-loving and cherished granny of Leo, Hedley and Alfie, loyal sister to Angela and great friend to Janet, Lynne, V, Barbara and more.
Due to current restrictions, Susan's funeral will be in two parts - a private cremation which will only be attended by family members, then later in the year it is hoped to celebrate her life with a thanskgiving service with her friends and family.
Donations are being received in memory of Susan on behalf of Derian house Children's Hospice c/o www.champfunerals.co.
obituaries.
Enq Champ Funeral Services
T: 01253 390731
E: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 23, 2020