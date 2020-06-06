Home

Susan Howard Notice
HOWARD Susan (Su) Peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family following a short illness bravely borne, Su, aged 63 years,
of Clitheroe.
The devoted and much loved wife of Trevor, adored and loving mum of Trudy, Zara and James, cherished nana of
Connor and Lewis and great-nana of Hazel and a dear mother-in-law of Dan and Derek.
A private family funeral service
will be held at Accrington Crematorium.
The service will be live streamed for all those who cannot attend,
for login details please visit www.champfunerals.com/
obituaries where you can also leave a message in Su's online memorial book.
All enquires to
Champ Funeral Services
(01254) 390731
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2020
