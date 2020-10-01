|
MONK Susan Peacefully following
an illness on 28th September 2020 at home.
Susan aged 51 years of Clitheroe. The dearly loved wife of Graham, much loved mum of Ryan and Reece, dearest daughter
of Audrey and Raymond,
also a dear sister of Alan and
loved and missed by all the family.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstance, a PRIVATE service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Susan,
if so desired may be given for
Ribble Valley Macmillan
Cancer Support
c/o Mrs M Blatchford, 13 Chatburn Old Rd, Clitheroe, BB7 4QG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 1, 2020