Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Monk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Monk

Notice

Susan Monk Notice
MONK Susan Graham, Ryan, Reece, Audrey and Raymond would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support in Susan's memory. Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who paid their last respects to Susan
on route. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. W. Mackean along with all the District Nurses involved for all their care and support, and finally to
Sue - the Florist at Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -