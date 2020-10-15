|
MONK Susan Graham, Ryan, Reece, Audrey and Raymond would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received for Ribble Valley Macmillan Cancer Support in Susan's memory. Thanking also Rev. Ian Humphreys for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all those who paid their last respects to Susan
on route. They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. W. Mackean along with all the District Nurses involved for all their care and support, and finally to
Sue - the Florist at Chatburn for the beautiful floral tribute.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020