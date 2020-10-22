|
|
|
Smith SUSAN LESLEY Died peacefully at home on Tuesday 13th October 2020, aged 66.
The dearly loved wife of Derrick, the much loved sister of Paul and Nicholas, loved sister-in-law of Yasmin and dear auntie of Gareth,
loving step-mother of Jeanette, Diane and Stella.
Susan will be very sadly missed by her loving family and many friends, whose lives she has
enriched so much.
During the current circumstances, a private family service and cremation will be held at Pleasington on Thursday 22nd October 2020. Family flowers only or, if so desired, donations may be made in memory of Susan to Cancer Research UK,
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs).
Email: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2020