|
|
|
BRIGGS Suzanne Peacefully on 3rd October 2020,
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Suzanne, aged 61 years,
formerly of Chatburn.
Beloved daughter of the late
Harry and Florence Briggs,
much loved sister of Jennifer
and dear sister in law of Don.
Due to current circumstances
the funeral will be private.
Donations in memory
of Suzanne may be sent to
North West Air Ambulance
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2020