Suzanne Johnson

Notice Condolences

Suzanne Johnson Notice
Johnson Suzanne Marie On Friday 24th July 2020, sadly at home, Suzanne aged 42 years.

Beloved daughter of Celina and Brian, cherished mum of Lucas, much loved sister of Stephanie, Ben and Russell, loved auntie of Jeorgie, dear niece, cousin and
a good friend to many.

A private funeral service will be held at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 10.20am. Flowers are welcome or donation cheques in memory of Suzanne can be made to Change, Grow, Live c/o Suzanne's family.

Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 6, 2020
