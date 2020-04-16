|
|
|
CHAMLEY Sydney Trevor
(Syd) After a long illness on
April 6th, 2020
at The Croft Care Home, Whalley.
Syd, aged 67 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved son of the late Albert and Gladys and husband of Jane and friend to many.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Syd if so desired may be given for The Stroke Association, c/o Mr. R. Porter,
30 Victoria Court, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4BF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020