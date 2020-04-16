Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Sydney Chamley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sydney Chamley

Notice Condolences

Sydney Chamley Notice
CHAMLEY Sydney Trevor
(Syd) After a long illness on
April 6th, 2020
at The Croft Care Home, Whalley.
Syd, aged 67 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved son of the late Albert and Gladys and husband of Jane and friend to many.
Due to the Coronavirus outbreak a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. Donations in memory of Syd if so desired may be given for The Stroke Association, c/o Mr. R. Porter,
30 Victoria Court, Chatburn, Clitheroe, BB7 4BF.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -