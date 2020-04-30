|
coward Sylvia It is with great sadness that we her family announce the passing away of Sylvia Coward on
Sunday 12 April 2020.
At Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 78.
Dear wife of 56 years
to Alan Coward.
Cherished Mum to
Mark, Philip and Debra.
Loving Grandma to
Sophie, Paige, Eve and
great grandma to five beautiful girls. A dear friend to many.
She will be sadly
missed by all.
Due to the unprecedented
situation at the moment.
A small service will be held
with immediate family only.
On Monday 4th May 2020 at 11.40am at Accrington Crematorium.
Rosie at Clitheroe Funeral Service for professional care and
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020