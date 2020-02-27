|
OVERY Terence Peacefully on the
22nd February 2020 in
Clitheroe Community Hospital,
Terry, aged 74 years.
The dearly loved husband of Marie, a much loved dad of Carl, David
and Philip also a devoted grandad
of Ani, Ella, Finlay and Joe.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel
of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Thursday 5th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry
if so desired may be given for
Langdale and Ambleside Mountain
Rescue Team, c/o Mrs M Overy, 38
Fairfield Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2PE.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors.
Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020