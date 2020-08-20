|
Peters Terence
"Terry" Passed away peacefully at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on the
14th August 2020, aged 74.
Much loved husband to Betty.
A dear brother in law and uncle.
Terry worked as manager at the Catholic Club for 20 years and
was a valued friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Tuesday 25th August 2020 at 12.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers to North West Air Ambulance.
Due to current situation and limited numbers allowed to
attend the funeral service
will be live streamed.
For details contact:
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 20, 2020