|
|
|
DOBSON Thomas Philip On Tuesday 1st September 2020, peacefully at home,
Philip,
aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret, dearly loved father of
Emma, John and Robert,
adored grandpa of
Tom, Alice, Eve, Rafe and Rufus
and a much loved brother
of Sue and Martin.
Philip will be deeply
missed and cherished by
all those who knew him.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be taking place but a celebration of Philip's life will be arranged for early next year.
INQ: Langshaw Calverley
Funeral Directors.
TEL: 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2020