|
|
|
PIETRZAK Tommy Peacefully on February 5th, 2020 in hospital and fortified by the
Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Tommy aged 92 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Linda, Stephen, David and Andrew, also a loving
father-in-law, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's
R.C. Church, Clitheroe on
Monday 17th February at 11am,
followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tommy
if so desired may be given
for and sent directly to
Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance,
c/o Mrs D. Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 13, 2020