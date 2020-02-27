|
PIETRZAK Tommy Linda, Stephen, David, Andrew and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Father Paul for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations and mass offerings. They would also like to extend their appreciation to
Dr Hussain along with the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Royal Blackburn Hospital for all their care and support. To The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes and the Old School Rooms, Clitheroe for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 27, 2020