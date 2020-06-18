|
GOODBODY Tony Suddenly on
June 14th, 2020,
aged 86, in hospital.
Loving Husband of Ann for nearly 58 years, and proud Father of Peter, Richard and Andrew.
Due to current circumstances
a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place. A Memorial
Service to be held later.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tony
may be given for either St. Mary Magdalene Church, Clitheroe (please make cheques payable to PCC of Clitheroe Parish Church)
or Parkinson's Disease Society,
c/o Mrs C. Baker, 28 Corbridge Court, Clitheroe, BB7 2EG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 18, 2020