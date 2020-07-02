|
|
|
GOODBODY Tony Ann, Peter, Richard and Andrew and families would like to thank the many friends who have sent cards, donations and offers of help following Tony's death.
They are most grateful to the
Rev. Andy Froud for leading the service at Accrington Crematorium and to the whole congregation of St. Mary Magdalene's Church for their support as well as that of the
Civic Society. Thanks go also to
Dr. W. Mackean for over 20 years of medical care and to Crossroads Care for help in recent months and finally to Blueberries Café who provided individual refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 2, 2020