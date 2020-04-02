|
Tony Middleton Tony (Middy) Middleton.
Of Back York Street Clitheroe.
Died at Royal Blackburn Hospital
On Tuesday 24th March 2020.
Aged 76
Tony known as Middy Father
to John Celia and Tony
and the late Tracey.
Loving Granddad of
seven Grandchildren.
Great Granddad to
three Great Grandchildren.
A dear friend to his
former Wife Mary.
Tony worked hard throughout
his life as a HGV Driver,
and enjoyed a pint.
He will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 6th April 2020 at Clitheroe Cemetery at 11.30am.
Due to current circumstances only immediate family to attend
the funeral service,
if those wish to make donations in memory of Tony will go to Macmillan Cancer Support.
C/o Rosie-Ann Priestner,
Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road,
Clitheroe BB5 6UB.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Apr. 2, 2020