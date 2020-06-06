|
SIMPSON Travis John (Trav) On May 23rd 2020, Travis, aged 19 years, found peace at his
home in Clitheroe.
The dearly loved son of Michelle, much loved brother of Hayley, dearest uncle of Georgia and Oscar, also a devoted grandson of John. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, a PRIVATE service and cremation will take place at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Travis,
if so desired, may be given for
'Young Minds', and may be given online at youngminds.org.uk/donate
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2020