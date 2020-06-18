|
|
|
SIMPSON Travis John
(Trav) Michelle, Hayley and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters and cards of condolence and offers of support received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Civil Celebrant Angela Riding for her kind words and to all who have given donations for Young Minds in Trav's memory. They would also like to express their appreciation to The Paramedic service for
their care and to Sue at the Flower House Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes.
