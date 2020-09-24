|
|
|
ROBERTS Trevor Peacefully at home on
September 15th, 2020.
Trevor
aged 88 years
of West Bradford.
The dearly loved husband of Ann,
her son Wayne and his wife Bernie, dearest 'Umps' of Joe and Toby, also a dear brother of Brenda and will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Due to present circumstances, a PRIVATE cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at
St. Catherine's Church,
West Bradford.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Trevor,
if so desired may be given for Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn, 14 Montague Street, Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 24, 2020