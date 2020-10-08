|
ROBERTS Trevor Ann and family have
been overwhelmed by
the number of flowers, cards and messages of condolences they have received.
They would like to thank everyone who has been in touch and
have given donations for
Cancer Research UK.
Thanks also to Dr Owen and
Dr Fairwood together with the
day and night District Nurses
along with Curantis Care,
for their exceptional care
and attention to Trevor. Also, thanks to the Rev Christopher Wood for making Trevor's funeral a memorable occasion and to
The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute. Finally their gratitude to Prices Funeral Directors for the guidance with the arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2020